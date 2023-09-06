Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Timpson coach talks Daingerfield and status of Terry Bussey’s return

Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwhanger and Terry Bussey
Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwhanger and Terry Bussey(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears will welcome the Daingerfield Tigers this Friday night. And although Timpson has been rolling even without their star quarterback Terry Bussey, head coach Kerry Therwhanger admits that they will have their hands full.

“They’ve got the whole package there,” he said. “They’ve got size and they’ve got athleticism. And so we’re gonna have our hands full. But you know we went up there last year and got lucky and got away with one. And I don’t think we’re gonna be sneaking up on them, you know, per se this year. So, you know, we’re gonna have our hands full it’s gonna be big crowd I assume. You know their state ranked in their division we’re state ranked in ours so it should be a great game.”

The number one question, of course, that’s on everybody’s mind. Will Terry Bussey return this Friday?

Coach went on to say, “I doubt it. I mean, it is a possibility. Honestly, if this was a playoff game, he’d probably be out there but we’re just trying to make sure that we’re 100% with the gap before he steps back out and this is non district. So you know, it doesn’t really matter. I mean, we want to win them all. But if we don’t happen to get this one, it’s not the end of the world.”

He added, “we just want to make sure that he’s 100% healthy and 100% comfortable when he does come back. I’d be surprised if he is out there this week. But it also wouldn’t surprise me if he made an appearance.”

And that is the Red Zone Game of the Week as the Daingerfield Tigers travel to Timpson to take on the Bears this Friday night kickoff at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

Latest News

SFA Lady Jacks set sight on North Texas
SFA volleyball to take on North Texas
Going into week three of high school football, Garrison and Jasper join the roster of top picks.
Bulldogs from Garrison, Jasper join Red Zone Top 10
Michael Coleman and Kyle Owens break down Tyler High's win over Tyler Legacy
Kyle Owens says halftime adjustments lift Tyler High to 2-0
Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds break down Lufkin's Week 2 win over Nacogdoches
Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3