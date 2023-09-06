UPDATE: Thursday morning appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced it has canceled driver’s license appointments statewide from 7:30 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, Sept. 7, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver’s license system.

The state agency had already canceled all of its appointments on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

DPS said the upgrade is impacting all driver’s license services, including renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver record, and verifying eligibility.

The outage is impacting all offices across the state, including the agency’s online portal.

All customers who made an appointment were notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment, DPS said.

DPS said it “continues working to identify the issue which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend” and its employees “are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.”

