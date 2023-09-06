Wednesday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances with highs around 100 degrees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday we are off to yet another muggy and warm start in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible today so it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App close by just to be safe. For the many folks who stay dry today.. expect some heat. Highs on average will sit in a range of 98°-101°, but since we’ve got the humidity on the increase as well, heat index values will easily cross over 105°, so stay cool out there! Be prepared for more heat as we’re pretty much totally dry on Thursday and MOST of Friday. Thankfully, we’re still expecting a decent cold front to move in late Friday into Saturday morning. This front could bring some scattered rain Friday evening into Saturday afternoon, so some football games might be impacted. With the cooler and less humid air, expect highs to dip into the middle 90s on Saturday, with most in the lower to middle 90s for Sunday and Monday! Some models are hinting at a rainy Tuesday for next week, which could REALLY keep temps far away from 100°. No promises yet, but certainly something to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.