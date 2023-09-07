Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Very Hot day today and again tomorrow is expected. A few PM showers/thundershowers possible today with better chances later tomorrow as a cold front moves into East Texas. Rain chances will continue into Saturday with a few isolated strong thunderstorms. The Storm Predication Center has placed the northern ½ of East Texas under a Slight Risk for the storms that are possible on Saturday. Gusty winds, some larger hail, will be possible. We will monitor this closely for you. Sunday and Monday will be fairly calm, weather-wise, with temperatures staying slightly above normal, but no triple digit temperatures are likely. Another cold front on Tuesday will bring good chances for rain back to East Texas and high temperatures will then drop to below normal for several days. Keep Praying for this rain to occur for all of us. Have a great Thursday. Hurricane Lee will continue to strengthen over the open Atlantic Ocean, moving WNW. Long Range Forecast Models continue to indicate a rapid turn to the North and NE next week, as Lee approaches the SE U.S. More to come.

