Lake Sam Rayburn to host college, high school Bassmaster tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — B.A.S.S. officials have unveiled the 2024 schedule for their College, High School and Junior tournament circuits, which give thousands of young anglers a taste of high-level competition on some of the country’s best bass lakes.

The Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops recently announced a new two-division format with three tour stops each, which helps meet the booming demand for college teams to compete. There will now be more priority placed on the Bassmaster College Team of the Year standings to qualify for both the National Championship and the College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s.

“Over the past few years, college fishing has surged in popularity,” said Glenn Cale, tournament manager for the College, High School and Junior Series. “This new format opens avenues for more teams to compete while also prioritizing a team’s overall body of work throughout the season and rewarding a strong National Championship showing.”

The Legends Trail kicks off Jan. 26-27 on Lake Murray, named the country’s fourth-best bass lake on Bassmaster Magazine’s 2023 100 Best Bass Lakes list. From there, the College Series will visit Kentucky Lake April 18-19 and wrap up on Michigan’s Saginaw Bay — No. 19 in the Northeastern Division’s Best Bass Lakes list — on June 6-7.

The Lunkers Trail will start the season on Georgia’s Clarks Hill Reservoir Feb. 1-2 and head to Douglas Lake March 7-8 before concluding the regular season on Sam Rayburn Reservoir — No. 8 in the Central Division’s Best Bass Lakes list — May 16-17.

Second-grade through high school students will enjoy an opportunity to compete on challenging and fun fisheries next spring during four regular-season events held in conjunction with several of the college stops. The one-day Strike King Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Junior Series tournaments will kick off Feb. 4 on Clark’s Hill Reservoir, followed by stops on Douglas Lake on March 10, Sam Rayburn Reservoir on May 19 and Saginaw Bay on June 9.

“We’re really pleased with this schedule,” said Cale. “It is fun for both the anglers and their families to explore some of the country’s historic fisheries and the communities surrounding them. These waters have hosted more than 74 major B.A.S.S. events, so, while these anglers might be young, there’s a good chance that they’ll do battle on these lakes for the rest of their competitive careers.”

Field size will again be capped at 250 boats. Each high school event will also include a field of up to 50 boats for competitors ranging from second to eighth grade as part of the Bassmaster Junior Series.

Registration dates for the Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Strike King Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Bassmaster Junior Series are set to be released later this fall. For more information, visit Bassmaster.com.

2024 Bassmaster College Series Schedule

Legends Trail

January 26-27, Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

April 18-19, Kentucky Lake, Paris, Tenn.

June 6-7, Saginaw Bay, Bay City, Mich.

Lunkers Trail

February 1-2, Clarks Hill Reservoir, Columbia County, Ga.

March 7-8, Douglas Lake, Jefferson, Tenn.

May 16-17, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

2024 Bassmaster High School & Junior Series Schedule

February 4, Clarks Hill Reservoir, Columbia County, Ga.

March 10, Douglas Lake, Jefferson, Tenn.

May 19, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

June 9, Saginaw Bay, Bay City, Mich.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.