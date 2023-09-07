Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Energy Emergency Alert 2

The Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA2) is due to low power reserves, ERCOT says.
The Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA2) is due to low power reserves, ERCOT says.(ERCOT)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which is the independent system operator for 90 percent of the state’s electric load, has issued an emergency alert.

The Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA2) is due to low power reserves, ERCOT says. There are no controlled outages as of 7:30 p.m. when the alert was posted. They request that customers safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, ERCOT asked for Texans to reduce energy use from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, due to high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation into the evening hours.

For more information, energy-saving tips, and to sign up for #TXANS emails, visit: http://bit.ly/3r0eqa1. You can monitor grid conditions on http://ercot.com and the app.

For more information, energy-saving tips, and to sign up for #TXANS emails, visit: http://bit.ly/3r0eqa1. You can monitor grid conditions on http://ercot.com and the app.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank hosted its annual “Hunger Hero” awards Wednesday as a part of National...
East Texas Food Bank honors volunteers with ‘Hunger Hero’ awards
On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or plans for road construction or...
Redevelopment of Longview roads near West Elementary needed, but challenging
Neal McCoy’s new song ‘Used Car’ takes listeners for drive down memory lane
Neal McCoy’s new song ‘Used Car’ takes listeners for drive down memory lane
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ken Paxton Trial Day 2
The Longview Police Department began a new program last month to provide identification cards...
Longview police ID program aims to help homeless