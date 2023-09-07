ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Energy Emergency Alert 2

(KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which is the independent system operator for 90 percent of the state’s electric load, has issued an emergency alert.

ERCOT has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA 2) due to low power reserves. There are no controlled outages at this time. Please safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary. Visit https://t.co/2vvLNwHoRV for more info. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) September 7, 2023

The Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA2) is due to low power reserves, ERCOT says. There are no controlled outages as of 7:30 p.m. when the alert was posted. They request that customers safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, ERCOT asked for Texans to reduce energy use from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, due to high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation into the evening hours.

For more information, energy-saving tips, and to sign up for #TXANS emails, visit: http://bit.ly/3r0eqa1. You can monitor grid conditions on http://ercot.com and the app.

