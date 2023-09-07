Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, requests residents conserve power use

Texas Power Grid
Texas Power Grid(Hope Merritt)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ERCOT officials are once again asking residents and government agencies to conserve power use this afternoon and evening.

From a released statement:

“Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this afternoon, operating reserves are expected to be low into the afternoon and evening hours. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, today, September 7, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT.  ERCOT is expecting similar conditions tomorrow and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.”

