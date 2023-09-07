A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a low-end severe weather threat on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a low-end risk for severe weather on Friday, our First Alert weather team has decided to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Friday afternoon and late Friday night to account for two possible clusters of strong-to-severe thunderstorms impacting our part of the state.

One round could impact parts of our area in the mid-afternoon hours before a second, more widespread round hits late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

If any storms were to reach severe limits, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph would be the main threat.

We are hopeful that high school football games should be able to get in without too many issues if the timing of these storm complexes stays on schedule. But of course, there are no guarantees given this weather pattern setup.

Friday be our last brutally hot day for some time and hopefully for the remainder of the year as we have a good chance of at least tying the record high of 103, set back in 1925.

Behind the rain and storm chance will be a cold frontal passage on Saturday. This will lead to ‘not as hot’ temperatures with highs coming down into the upper 90′s on Saturday before dropping into the middle 90′s for Sunday and Monday of next week. Sunday and Monday will be dry with lower humidity and a much better feel in the air courtesy of northerly breezes.

We will then see another cold front and even better rain opportunities come our way by the middle of next week as we may finally get a notable shift in the weather pattern across the great state of Texas.

The added cloud cover and better rain coverage will combine with a cold frontal passage to knock our highs, dare I say, into the 80′s, especially by Wednesday and Thursday when rain chances become likely in our part of the state. In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to hopefully bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods next week.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, which would certainly help our drought situation.

