Neal McCoy’s new song ‘Used Car’ takes listeners for drive down memory lane

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If the lyrics of Neal McCoy’s latest song sound like a man’s memories of days gone by, it’s because they are. The nostalgic tune titled “Used Car” takes listeners for a drive down memory lane, with lyrics many people can relate to.

“We brought our first dog Prince home in it. Someone in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot put a dent in it. "

McCoy, who does commercials for East Texas car dealerships, said when telling a songwriter about his idea he pointed out that used cars are now often called preowned cars.

“I drove a used car,” McCoy said. “And just like the song said, I worked at Piggly Wiggly and somebody put a dent in there. They did bring our first dog Prince, that’s his name, home in it. It’s just things that happened to me.”

While the Jacksonville native has always released music using a record company, “Used Car” was released digitally without a record label.

“I just thought I’d like for people to hear it and I don’t have a record label or anything,” McCoy said. “And I don’t have a million dollars to spend on promotion. So, somebody said you ought to release it digitally. Give a chance for you fans to hear it and who knows what will happen. So, that’s what we did”

And with the help of loyal fans and shoutouts from fellow country stars like Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins, the song shot up the iTunes chart and reached the teens at one point. And while success is certainly sweet, McCoy finds more joy knowing this song is real and relatable.

“Even in the video that we shot---a lot of the pictures in there were ones I had asked fans to send us with their used car or first car,” McCoy said.

McCoy’s song is available on platforms such as iTunes and Spotify. The music video can be found below.

