Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Officials search for Carnival cruise passenger who mysteriously disappeared from docked boat

Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was...
Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was docked in Florida.(Miami-Dade Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida are searching for a Carnival Conquest cruise ship passenger who was reported missing on Monday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 26-year-old Kevin McGrath was last seen in his cabin by his brother around 2:00 a.m. while the ship was docked at Port Miami.

Officials said McGrath was supposed to meet with his family for breakfast before leaving the ship but he never arrived.

A spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Line said an extensive search was carried out by the ship’s officials, but McGrath was not found.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and searched the waters around the ship via helicopter, and officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department boarded and searched the ship.

The spokesperson also said McGrath was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation.

Police said they determined McGrath did not go overboard, and it was eventually cleared to sail.

The Carnival spokesperson said a care team is supporting McGrath’s family in the wake of his disappearance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank hosted its annual “Hunger Hero” awards Wednesday as a part of National...
East Texas Food Bank honors volunteers with ‘Hunger Hero’ awards
On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or plans for road construction or...
Redevelopment of Longview roads near West Elementary needed, but challenging
Neal McCoy’s new song ‘Used Car’ takes listeners for drive down memory lane
Neal McCoy’s new song ‘Used Car’ takes listeners for drive down memory lane
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ken Paxton Trial Day 2
The Longview Police Department began a new program last month to provide identification cards...
Longview police ID program aims to help homeless