Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
First Alert Traffic
Nacogdoches street closed due to damaged gas line
Sadarius Martins
Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions

Latest News

FILE - Lainey Wilson performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, Aug....
Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 CMA Awards nominations for the second year in a row
Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old boy faces trial over mother’s shooting death
Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old faces trial over mother's shooting death
A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert