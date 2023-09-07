Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vintage International 140 tractor stolen from Brownsboro family

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a stolen tractor.

The sheriff’s office post said the tractor pictured in the video they shared was stolen from the Brownsboro area of Henderson County.

The owner of the tractor said it was the only possession he had that belonged to his dad, and he mentioned that it has a unique sound that may help identify it.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the theft please call the sheriff at 903-675-5128 or, to remain anonymous, call Henderson County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-545-8477,

