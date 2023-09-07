Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Colorado officer pulls driver through window of burning car

A police officer from Longmont helped rescue a man who was trapped inside a burning car.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colorado - A police officer from Longmont helped rescue a man who was trapped inside a burning car.

Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill responded to a single-vehicle crash at Clover Basin and Larkspur on Sept. 1. When he arrived, the car was one fire and a man was still trapped inside.

The officer, a citizen and passenger bent the car’s window frame off the vehicle which allowed the man to escape the flames. Just moments after he was freed, the car became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived moments later to extinguish the flames. Alcohol is suspected as a contributor to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
First Alert Traffic
Nacogdoches street closed due to damaged gas line
Sadarius Martins
Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris is at the center of White House efforts to counterbalance China
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense
Attorney Mawuli Davi, standing next to the mother of Shawndre Delmore, holds photo of Delmore
Family speaks after inmate becomes 10th death in custody this year at Fulton County, Georgia
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Judge rejects new trial for Danny Masterson; ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes