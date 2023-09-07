WATCH: Colorado officer pulls driver through window of burning car

LONGMONT, Colorado - A police officer from Longmont helped rescue a man who was trapped inside a burning car.

Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill responded to a single-vehicle crash at Clover Basin and Larkspur on Sept. 1. When he arrived, the car was one fire and a man was still trapped inside.

The officer, a citizen and passenger bent the car’s window frame off the vehicle which allowed the man to escape the flames. Just moments after he was freed, the car became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived moments later to extinguish the flames. Alcohol is suspected as a contributor to the crash.

