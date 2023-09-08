Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll, Franklin football game moved due to electrical issues with stadium

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Friday night football game between Diboll and Franklin has been moved from Lumberjack Stadium due to electrical issues.

The location of the game has been changed because of electrical issues at Lumberjack Stadium, Diboll ISD announced. The game will be held in Franklin at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets bought previously will be honored, but tickets will not be sold at the gate, only online.

