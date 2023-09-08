Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property

Magnolia home
Magnolia home(Airbnb)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s famous “Fixer Uppers” are selling one of their Central Texas properties, that’s currently serving as a popular Airbnb.

Chip and Joanna Gaines spent multiple episodes of “Fixer Upper” restoring the Magnolia House, located at 323 Madison Steet in McGregor.

An online listing of the property from Magnolia Realty notes the property’s seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, historic character and modern luxury.

The asking price for the 2,800 square foot property is $995,000, and the listing stresses that it is a wildly popular vacation rental.

A check of the Airbnb website currently has the property renting for $875 a night.

According to the listing, the home located just off main street, Highway 317 in McGregor, was built in 1880.

The famous couple also recently completed the renovation of Waco’s historic Cottonwood Castle on Austin Avenue. That project was showcased in a season of shows on the Magnolia Network.

The property was then sold through an auction. There’s still no word on who purchased the landmark or the amount of the winning bid.

Magnolia have provided a statement on why they’re selling the home:

Magnolia, in partnership with Magnolia Realty, plans to sell their two McGregor, TX-based vacation rental homes to loving hands this fall as the brand looks toward the opening of Hotel 1928 in downtown Waco. Magnolia has been honored to host guests from all around the world in these special homes, and has loved being a part of the McGregor community. The brand remains passionate about welcoming visitors to Waco, TX and looks forward to the future of doing that through the hotel and their Waco-based vacation rental properties.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home
Texas DPS driver license offices to reopen on Monday
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
U.S. college teams compete in Major League Fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn
U.S. college teams compete in Major League Fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn

Latest News

Clinical Director Brad Bell explains what this means for the East Texas community.
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
Clinical Director Brad Bell explains what this means for the East Texas community.
WebXtra: Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
Shots fired near downtown Timpson square
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
White Oak water customers could be in for a rate hike in October, and property taxes may be...
City of White Oak may raise residents’ water rates