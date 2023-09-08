Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Strong to severe storms possible this evening and overnight

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We start our Friday will mostly clear/sunny skies and temps in the 70s and 80s. We’ll warm into the 90s through the morning and see highs in the 100s this afternoon. There’s a slim chance for a shower or two through the morning and this afternoon before more widespread storms are expected this evening and overnight. This will need to be something we’re all watching tonight as we head out to high school football, remember that lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. The primary concerns with thunderstorms tonight will be wind and hail, the tornado threat is very low. Storms come to an end early Saturday, then the rest of the weekend looks dry. Have a great and safe Friday!

