Huntington home explosion injures 2

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were injured and a home destroyed after an explosion in Huntington yesterday evening.

It happened around 4:24 p.m. Friday on Junge Road in Huntington.

“When fire department units arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed,” Fuller Springs Fire Department Lieutenant Kent Childers said.

Childers said the call came in as a possible gas water heater incident.

“Multiple departments were called onto the scene including the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department, Fuller Springs, Rivercrest, Huntington and units from Hudson were also on scene,” said Childers.

Reports said the homeowner was working on the hot water heater issue in the attic when the propane exploded.

“My grandma went to CHI here in Lufkin and she got released last night, she’s perfectly fine. My grandfather was life flighted to Galveston, to the burn center, but he gets to come home today, so he was not, he was hardly burned,” Ashton Casaday said.

Casaday said her grandparents built the home themselves.

“On the paneling in the living room on the walls, there was close to over 200 boards in there. Every board had 17 steps to it before he could put it up, so it was lots of memories made in that house,” said Casaday.

Casaday believes with this being family-owned land, her grandparents will rebuild their home.

Childers said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

