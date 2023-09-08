Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two Lufkin residents were injured when propane ignited and exploded in their home Thursday.

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the two residents, a married couple, were injured.

Firefighters said that the homeowner was working on an issue with the hot water heater in the attic when propane ignited. The man and woman were both injured; the wife was slightly injured, while the husband sustained burns to his body, Selman said.

Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments around the area responded, Selman said. Chief Eddie Sweet of Moffett VFD said that approximately 20,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire after the explosion in the house.

