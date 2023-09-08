Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the two residents, a married couple, were injured.(Fuller Springs VFD, Moffett VFD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two Lufkin residents were injured when propane ignited and exploded in their home Thursday.

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the two residents, a married couple, were injured.

Firefighters said that the homeowner was working on an issue with the hot water heater in the attic when propane ignited. The man and woman were both injured; the wife was slightly injured, while the husband sustained burns to his body, Selman said.

Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments around the area responded, Selman said. Chief Eddie Sweet of Moffett VFD said that approximately 20,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire after the explosion in the house.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
First Alert Traffic
Nacogdoches street closed due to damaged gas line
Sadarius Martins
Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Laquenda Banks Plea
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Smith County Sheriffs Garden
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Paxton Trial 09-07-23
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
New Intoxicated Driving Law
Low lake levels present dangers for East Texas boaters, fishermen
Low lake levels present dangers for East Texas boaters, fishermen