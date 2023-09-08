Late night and early morning storms on Saturday will give way to drier, less humid conditions this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a low-end risk for severe weather late tonight and into early Saturday morning, a First Alert Weather Day (Night) remains in place for all of deep east Texas as a complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms have a good chance of making their way through our airspace in the late-night hours.

The good news is that I believe most, if not all, of our high school football games down here in deep east Texas will have very minimal impacts from the weather this evening. Your Red Zone forecast calls for just a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm developing or being in that 20-mile radius of your game site. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with kickoff temperatures in the upper 90′s, falling into the lower 90′s by halftime, and middle 80′s by the end of the game.

Our best chance to see rain and thunderstorms will come overnight and early Saturday morning as storm complexes that originate in northeast Texas race southward. This will provide us with a 60% chance of your neighborhood getting underneath these thunderstorms that could wake some of you up.

Behind the cold frontal passage, we will see ‘not as hot’ temperatures with highs coming down into the middle 90′s this weekend with a return to lots of sunshine for Sunday and Monday. Sunday and Monday will also be dry with lower humidity and a much better feel in the air courtesy of northerly breezes.

We will then see another cold front and even better rain opportunities come our way by the middle of next week as we finally get a notable shift in the weather pattern across the great state of Texas.

The added cloud cover and better rain coverage will combine with a cold frontal passage to knock our highs, dare I say, into the 80′s, especially by Wednesday through Friday when rain chances become likely in our part of the state. In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to hopefully bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods next week. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope this wetter scenario comes to fruition.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, which would certainly help our drought situation.

