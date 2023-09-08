Low lake levels present dangers for East Texas boaters, fishermen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With continued 100 degree days and extreme drought conditions, game wardens are warning East Texas boaters and fishermen to watch out for obstacles underneath the water.

The effects of heat and drought are noticeable, as a quick look at the banks of lakes such as Lake Gilmer and Lake Gladewater show receding water.

“We’re running almost two feet low, which is common for this time of year. Lake Palestine is 26 inches I believe; Lake Tyler’s over two feet,” said Smith County game warden Chris Swift.

With that, game wardens are warning boaters to be watchful for underwater obstructions such as logs and stumps.

“A lot of obstacles you were running over in the spring and summer that are going to be shallower now,” Swift said.

“Had a new boat. First day I had it. Boink! Big old stump. That was all she wrote,” said boater Steve Freeman.

“I’ve torn up a few props on them; you tend to watch them as close as you can. High water can be dangerous, because your stumps that were sticking out of the water a little bit, now they’re under the water just a little bit,” said fisherman John Duraso.

As lake levels drop because of the continuing drought, obstacles that would normally not be a problem now lurk just below the surface.

Hitting such and obstruction, particularly at speed, could result in major damage to watercraft and serious injuries.

“Boats don’t have brakes. You can collide with a stump. A lot of the damage is to the driver when he gets thrown into the console. Shins and knees, and your face on the windshield,” said Swift.

So game wardens say be watchful.

“You might not see it until you hit it. Then it’s too late,” Freeman said.

Game wardens say boaters should take the time to educate themselves about where sandbars and obstacles are known to be on any lake they travel.

