Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin Education Foundation grants $75K to teachers across 10 area districts

One teacher said her school's part of the $75,000 will go towards new books for the students.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some teachers in Deep East Texas got some much-needed financial help.

It came in the form of grants from the Lufkin Education Foundation, which also came with a celebration today.

President of Lufkin Education Foundation, Chase Luce said, “We gave out the most to date this year, $75,000, and that was 10 campuses throughout LISD, and it was over 20 teachers.”

Those include Lufkin High School, Herty Primary, Dunbar Primary, Garrett Primary, Brandon Elementary, Trout Primary, Anderson Elementary, Burley Primary, Kurth Primary, and Lufkin Middle School.

“They give the students an opportunity to get things in their classrooms at the operating budget of the school district wouldn’t normally cover, so they’re very innovative and they help the students a lot and the teachers,” said Luce.

Second grade GT teacher at Dunbar primary, Christen Baize said her grant will go towards a closet at Dunbar where students will be able to read a collection of books.

“Kids need to have books that they can relate to and things that are more relevant to their lives instead of sometimes the older books that they can’t really make connections with, and they also need to be able to see themselves in the characters instead of dogs or cats and things like that,” said Baize.

A third grade social studies teacher at the Brandon Elementary School, Angela Duncan, was awarded all four grants she applied for.

“They all center around improving students writing skills in unique and authentic ways, not just I like to teach and to get the children involved. Not just through worksheets, but to really bring learning alive for the students,” said Duncan.

Music teacher at Anderson Elementary, Miki Lynn, said many students do not get the opportunity to take piano lessons outside of school.

“This is a way that we can expose them to that, let them explore it, but it’s also a really good tool for explaining some of the rudiments of music theory,” said Lynn.

This marked the education foundation’s tenth year awarding teachers with grants for their classrooms.

Teachers will be given the chance to apply and be selected for grants yearly.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
First Alert Traffic
Nacogdoches street closed due to damaged gas line
Sadarius Martins
Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Smith County Sheriffs Garden
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Laquenda Banks Plea
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Paxton Trial 09-07-23
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Lake Levels Dropping
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
New Intoxicated Driving Law