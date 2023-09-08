Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texans Against High-Speed Rail to host meeting on proposed high-speed train

“They are picking the pocket of Texas taxpayers, taxpayers all over the country cause it’s Amtrak. Whether you’re along the route or not, like I’ve always said, this may not go through your backyard but it may go through your pocketbook.”
(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Opponents of the 240-mile Texas Central high-speed train project linking Houston and Dallas, with potential stops in the Brazos Valley, are gathering for a meeting Monday.

Texans Against High-Speed Rail, a coalition of more than 70 property owners, stakeholders and local leaders is hosting the meeting.

The event, titled “Madison County, Northern Grimes County, Leon County: High-Speed Rail Update Meeting,” takes place on September 11 at the Kimbro Center 111 W Trinity St, Madisonville, TX 77864.

This meeting follows the recent announcement of a potential partnership between Texas Central Partners and Amtrak.

While the meeting is open to the public, Texans Against High-Speed Rail representatives have emphasized that it is not open to employees, agents, consultants, contractors, or supporters of the proposed high-speed rail project.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, who serves as the president of Texans Against High-Speed Rail, emphasized the significance of this meeting.

“We’re gonna be having a meeting basically for landowners so we can kind of bring them up to speed on the latest developments with the high-speed rail,” Duhon said.

Duhon highlighted Amtrak’s recent partnership with Texas Central and the North Central Texas Council of Governments as a significant development. He stressed the importance of keeping landowners and stakeholders informed because the fight to protect property rights continues.

“As you know, recently, Amtrak has announced that they are now partnering with Texas Central and North Central Texas Council of Governments to try to further develop the high-speed rail route between Houston and Dallas. And so we’ve uncovered quite a bit of information in that regard and we wanna make sure all our landowners and stakeholders are aware because the fight continues,” said Duhon.

Judge Duhon is urging anyone who could be impacted to attend Monday’s meeting.

“I just hope people will come out and realize there’s still a fight on our hands and that we still got a long way to go. We know it’s been a long road, but we cannot stop now. We’ve got to make sure we continue to protect private property rights in Texas,” Duhon added.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and speakers begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP click here.

