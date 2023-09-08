Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments on Friday until 11 a.m.

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is cancelling driver license appointments for Friday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at many driver license offices statewide due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. The only offices that will open with regular business hours on Friday are the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center and Carrollton Mega Center.

Customers are being notified of appointment cancellations through their preferred email or phone number and are being given priority rebooking.

Department personnel continue working to fix the issue, which is related to the driver license system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend. There have been no security issues reported at this time.

