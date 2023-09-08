Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Otter steals over $125K worth of koi from UK spa

The team at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa have recently found the culprit of vanishing carp from their two ponds.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTER, United Kingdom - The team at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa have recently found the culprit of vanishing carp from their two ponds.

Caught red-handed on CCTV, an otter has been identified as the thief behind over 50 Koi that have recently gone missing. A hotel in England uncovered the culprit behind the theft of 50 koi carp valued at over $125,000 - a sneaky otter who managed to evade their protective electric fence.

WATCH: Young chimp reunited with surrogate mother after overnight snake bite treatment
