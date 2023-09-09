Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month

Clinical Director Brad Bell explains what this means for the East Texas community.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas gathered the community together at Grace Dunne Richardson Park in Lufkin to celebrate the Big Texas Rally for Recovery.

This is the 34th annual National Recovery Month, and 10 cities in Texas took park in this event to bring resource awareness to those suffering from addiction and mental illness.

This is the first time the state has sponsored an event in Lufkin.

The lead recovery coach at ADAC said, “They are just relieved. Some people don’t know what kind of services are out here. This gives a chance for all the vendors to come out here and tell the services that are offered. It’s always been a kept secret. We need to bring it out into the open, recover out loud.”

Clinical Director Brad Bell said, “A lot of people that have suffered from substance abuse or mental health, they don’t really know how to have a good time in a sober manner without drugs or alcohol, so this is very eye-opening to them.”

The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas makes an effort to let those in recovery and their loved ones know hope and healing are possible.

They also plan to celebrate and spread awareness of Red Ribbon Week.

This will take place from Oct. 23 to 30 to bring awareness to living drug free.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

