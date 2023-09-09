Shots fired near downtown Timpson square

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from the Timpson area were involved in a gun incident near the downtown square at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to Shelby County Constable for Precinct 5 Josh Tipton, the two men knew each other, and one used his truck to back towards the other in what was described as an aggressive manner. The second man shot towards the first and has claimed he did so defensively. The shooter, also in a vehicle, allegedly gave chase across the grass of the square, and both vehicles headed towards Highway 59, Tipton said.

The man who had been shot at called the authorities to file charges, and officers advised him to return to the scene. Deputies then took statements from him and other witnesses, processed the scene and began to track down the shooter, Tipton said.

He was found in the woods outside a residence in Rusk County, and Tipton said it took several hours to convince him to talk with officers.

The Shelby County district attorney has been notified, and charges are pending as investigation continues in this case. Both people involved were described as white males in their 30s, but their identities have not been released at this time.

