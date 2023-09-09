Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Video shows officer pulling man from burning truck before it explodes on interstate

Salisbury police released a video showing one of its officers rescuing a truck driver from a burning vehicle. (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (Gray News) - An officer in North Carolina is being praised for his heroic actions.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Lt. Corey Brooks rescued a truck driver from a burning tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 on Aug. 8.

This week, the department shared a video that was captured from the scene that evening.

Police said Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident that night when he observed a truck hit the retaining wall and catch fire.

Brooks stopped and ran to the truck’s cab, where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

He immediately called the incident in over his police radio but did not wait for assistance before springing into action.

Brooks pulled the man from the burning truck with the help of another driver before the truck’s cabin could be seen exploding.

As first responders arrived, the truck driver started to gain consciousness. He was then transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Brooks has been a part of the Salisbury Police Department since 2001.

