Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

A shower or two possible Saturday afternoon, then dry through Sunday
Due to recording issues, there is no sound with this video.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers and thunderstorms remain this morning but will come to an end by mid-morning. We’ll see a stretch of mostly sunny skies through part of the day, but a few more stray, isolated showers will be possible this afternoon (20%). Highs today will be quite cool compared to where we’ve been, most of us will only be in the low 90s today. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies, temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow, mostly sunny/sunny skies and highs again in the low 90s. For next week, highs remain cool, and we’ll have a chance for rain in the forecast nearly every day. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home
Texas DPS driver license offices to reopen on Monday
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Grooming tactics and social media: How human traffickers target vulnerable young people
Grooming tactics and social media: How human traffickers target vulnerable young people
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 9-9-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Late night and early morning storms on Saturday will give way to drier, less humid conditions this weekend
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook