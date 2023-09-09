Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers and thunderstorms remain this morning but will come to an end by mid-morning. We’ll see a stretch of mostly sunny skies through part of the day, but a few more stray, isolated showers will be possible this afternoon (20%). Highs today will be quite cool compared to where we’ve been, most of us will only be in the low 90s today. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies, temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow, mostly sunny/sunny skies and highs again in the low 90s. For next week, highs remain cool, and we’ll have a chance for rain in the forecast nearly every day. Have a great weekend.

