Wildfire near Lefors spans 1,295 acres, 35% contained
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.
The evacuation has been lifted.
The fire started near FM 1474 and FM 1321 and was moving towards Lefors.
Around 5:45 p.m., the Gray County Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 10 the fire was close to being contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has since provided updated information that the fire is 1,295 acres and is just 35% contained.
The Lefors Volunteer Fire Department says three abandoned structures were destroyed.
Wind speed has significantly decreased, and the Forest Service says crews are working to patrol the area and mop up.
The Red Cross is at the evacuation center located at the First Baptist Church in Pampa.
The National Weather Service issued a fire warning for the fire in Gray County.
Students were evacuated from Lefors ISD and bused to the Rodeo Grounds in Pampa.
“That was pretty scary. The fire came within about 50 yards of my daughter’s house. So it was pretty scary,” says Lendi Jackson, a resident in Lefors.
According to Hayden Gray, the City Marshal of Lefors, some did not want to evacuate their homes.
“Many of them aren’t going to leave unless there’s an imminent danger and by imminent I mean the fire is on their doorstep type thing and so while I can’t make people leave, I always recommend that they do because it’s a lot easier to replace a house than it is a person,” says Gray.
“A big shout out and thank you to all those firefighters who came in and did their job. They definitely saved my daughter’s house and probably mine so we appreciate all that they do,” says Jackson.
The Office of Emergency Management says they believe by tomorrow the fire will be 100% contained.
