Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Wings secure the No. 4 seed in playoffs with a 106-91 over Storm; Loyd sets points record

Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Dallas (21-18), which closes the regular season at Atlanta on Sunday, will have a home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Seattle (11-28) has been eliminated from the playoffs but that didn't stop Jewell Loyd, who passed Breanna Stewart for the most points in a single season in league history with 911. Loyd was 10 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 13 from distance, to finish with 33 points.

Arike Ogunbowale secured her second career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for Dallas. Teaira McCowan added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Wings outrebounded the Storm 36-23.

Loyd made her 500th career 3-pointer in the first quarter, and she added a long 3-pointer just before halftime to pull Seattle within 56-45.

Seattle was within 56-49 early in the third quarter before Dallas scored 14 of the next 20 points to go ahead 70-55. Ogunbowale made a jumper in transition to extend Dallas’ lead to 88-77 and Kalani Brown added a layup for a 13-point lead.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Most Read

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home
Texas DPS driver license offices to reopen on Monday
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting