Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Astros and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

Both the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Diego Padres (67-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (81-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (10-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 81-62 overall and 36-35 at home. The Astros are 58-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 28-40 record on the road and a 67-76 record overall. The Padres have a 35-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 26 home runs, 72 walks and 101 RBI while hitting .287 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 56 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-for-40 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Shots fired near downtown Timpson square
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from the earthquake that killed over 2,100
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Huntington home explosion injures 2
U.S. college teams compete in Major League Fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn
U.S. college teams compete in Major League Fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn

Latest News

Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting