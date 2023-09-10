Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Astros take home losing streak into matchup with the Padres

The Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres looking to break a six-game home losing streak
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Diego Padres (67-75, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (80-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (6-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -131, Padres +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres looking to break a six-game home slide.

Houston has an 80-62 record overall and a 35-35 record in home games. The Astros have a 63-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 67-75 overall and 28-39 on the road. The Padres have a 32-20 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-45 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 29 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 71 RBI for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 8-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .313 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home
Texas DPS driver license offices to reopen on Monday
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting