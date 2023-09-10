Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baltimore TE Mark Andrews inactive for season opener against Houston with a quad injury

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is inactive for Baltimore’s game against the Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is inactive for Baltimore’s game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Andrews had been limited in practice during the week with a quad injury, and his absence leaves the Ravens without their top returning pass catcher. Andrews had a team-high 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

Baltimore tried to improve its wide receiver group in the offseason by adding Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. Now the passing game is without Andrews, a favorite option of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Andrews was an All-Pro in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards. He made the Pro Bowl for the third time last season.

Isaiah Likely is the next tight end on the depth chart for the Ravens. He had 36 catches a season ago.

