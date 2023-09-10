Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bennett guides Sac State to 34-6 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

Kaiden Bennett had a touchdown pass and ran for 101 yards and two scores to lead Sacramento State to a 34-6 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce
(Action News 5)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett had a touchdown pass and ran for 101 yards and two scores to lead Sacramento State to a 34-6 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night.

Bennett capped off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and the Hornets (2-0), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Zach Schreiner added a 33-yard field goal and Sac State led 10-0 after one quarter.

Bennett hit Chris Miller for a 16-yard score and followed that with a 40-yard TD run on the next possession to give Sac State a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Schreiner's 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half left the Hornets leading 27-6.

Marcus Fulcher completed the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.

Bennett completed 14 of 22 passes for 176 yards with one interception. He topped the century mark on just 10 carries. Fulcher rushed for 79 yards on 12 totes.

Peter Parrish completed 11 of 24 passes for 68 yards with one interception for the Lions (0-2). Parrish added a 1-yard TD run.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

