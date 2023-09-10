Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 3, including some Americans

Mexican authorities say a convoy of vehicles crossing into Mexico from the U.S. has been attacked by armed civilians, and three people, including American citizens, were wounded
(MGN)
By ALFREDO PEÑA and FABIOLA SANCHEZ
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A convoy of vehicles crossing into Mexico from the U.S. was attacked by gunmen early Saturday, and three people, including American citizens, were wounded with gunshots, Mexican authorities said.

The Tamaulipas state security department said the attack happened on the international bridge that connects the town of Miguel Aleman with Roma, Texas. Initially, the agency reported nine people wounded, but it later said that three had gunshot wounds and six suffered panic attacks.

A state official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that the injured included both Mexicans and Mexican-Americans.

The injured were taken to the international bridge and handed over to U.S. authorities, said Jorge Cuéllar, Tamaulipas state security spokesman.

The Miguel Aleman fire department said the wounded were part of a group of at least 20 people travelling to central Mexico.

Upon entering Miguel Aleman from Texas, they were struck by an artisanal armored truck of the type commonly used by cartels and then came under fire. The attackers then fled.

In recent months, there has been a wave of violence in Tamaulipas that has prompted federal authorities to send in hundreds of soldiers to reinforce security patrols in the border cities of San Fernando, Reynosa and Matamoros, where cells of the Gulf Cartel and other criminal organizations operate.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home
Texas DPS driver license offices to reopen on Monday
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Huntington home explosion injures 2
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting