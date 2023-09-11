Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Coffee City held a city council meeting on Monday night to discuss an investigation into Chief Johnjay Portillo.

In the wake of the investigation, Portillo had proffered his resignation, but the city council rejected it, opting instead to fire him.

The city council also voted to deactivate the police department. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse will answer calls for the city at this time.

The Coffee City Council had suspended Chief Portillo on Sept. 6 for 30 days. The suspension came as an investigation is conducted into allegations that Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo allowed multiple officers to live in Houston while working remotely for the department. KHOU 11 originally reported that at least six of the department’s 50 officers were allowed to work remotely as part of a special warrant division. You can see the statement from the city’s mayor, Jeff Blackstone, below:

