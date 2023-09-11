Monday’s Weather: Mostly dry with warm afternoon temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to some 60s and low 70s this Monday morning. Expect another very warm but not too hot afternoon with ample sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s for most. A few showers will be possible across our western counties today, although coverage will be very limited. We’ve been talking about a big cold front arriving for our Tuesday, and thankfully that is still happening! Tuesday will start off with a few showers/thundershowers here or there as the cold front quickly moves through the area. Scattered rain chances will continue on and off throughout the day, but coverage does not look to impressive at first. The big difference in temperatures will be noticed in the afternoons starting on Tuesday as many folks in our northern and central zones will sit in the upper 80s for highs, while our warmest spots in Deep East Texas will still likely only climb into the lower 90s. Scattered rain becomes a bit more likely throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, so be sure to keep the umbrella as well as the First Alert Weather App close. Daily highs will continue to drop for the remainder of the workweek, with many locations only warming into the lower to middle 80s! Looks like a secondary cold front is expected to push through Friday night into Saturday morning, which would reinforce our cooler air with another round of northerly winds for the weekend and keep our afternoons below average for the entirety of this week! Hoping we all get some MUCH needed rainfall over the upcoming six days.

