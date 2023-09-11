Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More clouds, pockets of rain, and cooler temperatures on the menu this week

Weather Where You Live
A much-needed pattern change will bring back better rain opportunities to go along with cooler temperatures this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Even though we are still about two weeks out from the official start to fall, today had more of that autumn vibe going due to some high, thin, cirrus clouds passing overhead to go along with cooler temperatures and low humidity.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 70.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun and a low-end, 20% chance of light rain, should any develop.  Highs will be in the lower 90′s with a light, westerly breeze.

Another cold front and even better rain opportunities come our way by the middle of this week as we finally get a notable shift in the weather pattern across the great state of Texas.

The added cloud cover and better rain coverage will combine with a cold frontal passage to knock our highs, dare I say, into the 80′s, especially by Wednesday through Friday when rain chances become more likely in our part of the state.  In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods this week.

With northerly breezes in place from Wednesday through the rest of our extended forecast, overnight lows will generally be in the middle-to-upper 60′s, making for some pleasant nights and comfortable mornings.

Our best chance for rain will be on Wednesday behind the cold frontal passage.  Upper level winds blowing across the state this will keep the clouds and decent rain chances in play for Thursday and Friday as well.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch, which would certainly help our drought situation. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

