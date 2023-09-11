Nacogdoches High School prepares students to enter education workforce

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - America and Deep East Texas are in need of teachers, and Nacogdoches ISD is helping prepare their students to enter the education workforce quicker by becoming certified teacher aides as soon as they graduate.

“Whenever they take my class, more than likely, their lives are going to be touched by children in some way,” said Nacogdoches High School family consumer science teacher Cara Coffee.

On Monday morning, Coffee spoke to her instructional class as students prepare to head into the district’s elementary campuses for certification credits. She said the district added the educational aide certification program two years ago.

“There is an education shortage, so it’s a great way to get them excited and involved,” said Coffee.

All while earning credits, students will work with a classroom from grade levels pre-k to fifth.

Delysse Taylor is a senior, and said when she’s around children, she can apply the skills she’s learned in class.

“Just like change my talking towards them, and it’s helped them and me understand them and understand how to talk to them,” said Taylor.

After class completion, students can register through TEA to get their certification.

“Then the kids can go work in the education field anywhere, like the public school system. You can go work at a childcare facility,” said Coffee.

Former student Rocenda Reyes is in her first year as a teacher aide at the Fredonia Early Childhood Center and said she’s on the path to fulfilling a childhood dream.

”I’ve always wanted to be a teacher growing up, so taking those classes is heartwarming, knowing that I’m doing what I wanted to do,” she said.

Valeria Ibarra is another former student of the program and said she didn’t have difficulty landing the job as a teacher aide.

“Finishing my senior year, I already had the job,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra encourages Nacogdoches High School students to give the class a chance, no matter what field of work they are interested in.

“You never know where it’s going to take you, you never know what you learn in high school where it’s actually going to be useful later in life,” said Ibarra.

The class hopes 15 seniors graduate in May with teacher aide certificates.

