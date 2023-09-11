Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: 94-year-old woman travels across U.S. to see little sister 1 last time

A 94-year-old woman from Seabrook made a trip across the country to see her little sister one more time. Credit: Stephanie Atkinson Shively / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEABROOK, New Hampshire (KLTV) - A 94-year-old woman from Seabrook made a trip across the country because she wanted to see her 90-year-old little sister one more time.

Their goodbye is now going viral on TikTok.

“If we don’t see each other on this earth, we’ll see you in heaven,” the younger sister said in the heartfelt video.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Shots fired near downtown Timpson square
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas gathered the community together at Grace...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives

Latest News

A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.
Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing model from original movie up for auction
The moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. marks the time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon 22...
Moment of silence held during 9/11 ceremony
Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the...
Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County burns 600 acres
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns
Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink