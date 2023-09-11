Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Wildfire near Lefors 100% contained

The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.
The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin and Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the wildfire near Lefors is 100 percent contained.

The fire started near FM 1474 and FM 1321 and was moving towards Lefors.

The Lefors Volunteer Fire Department says three abandoned structures were destroyed.

On Friday, the wildfire spanned to 1,295 acres and residents were asked to evacuate to Pampa. The evacuation has since been lifted.

Caption

“That was pretty scary. The fire came within about 50 yards of my daughter’s house. So it was pretty scary,” says Lendi Jackson, a resident in Lefors.

According to Hayden Gray, the City Marshal of Lefors, some did not want to evacuate their homes.

“Many of them aren’t going to leave unless there’s an imminent danger and by imminent I mean the fire is on their doorstep type thing and so while I can’t make people leave, I always recommend that they do because it’s a lot easier to replace a house than it is a person,” says Gray.

“A big shout out and thank you to all those firefighters who came in and did their job. They definitely saved my daughter’s house and probably mine so we appreciate all that they do,” says Jackson.

The Office of Emergency Management says they believe by tomorrow the fire will be 100% contained.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Shots fired near downtown Timpson square
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas gathered the community together at Grace...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59

Latest News

Texas A&M Forest Service gives advice for wildfire recovery process
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Mostly dry with warm afternoon temps
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas gathered the community together at Grace...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
Clinical Director Brad Bell explains what this means for the East Texas community.
WebXtra: Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
Shots fired near downtown Timpson square