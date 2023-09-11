Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop

Zavalla officers with items seized in traffic stop.
Zavalla officers with items seized in traffic stop.(City of Zavalla)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla police officers arrested two people Friday after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal substances.

On Friday, Zavalla police conducted a routine traffic stop and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, a press release from the city said. A probable cause search was then executed, reportedly leading to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, paraphernalia, and firearms. According to the release, one of the firearms was found to be stolen.

The driver was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Shots fired near downtown Timpson square
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas gathered the community together at Grace...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives

Latest News

Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the...
Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County burns 600 acres
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns
WATCH: 94-year-old woman travels across U.S. to see little sister 1 last time
WATCH: 94-year-old woman travels across U.S. to see little sister 1 last time
Air Attack provides an aerial look at the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County on Sept. 10.
Aerial look at the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County