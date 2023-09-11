Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla police officers arrested two people Friday after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal substances.

On Friday, Zavalla police conducted a routine traffic stop and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, a press release from the city said. A probable cause search was then executed, reportedly leading to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, paraphernalia, and firearms. According to the release, one of the firearms was found to be stolen.

The driver was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

