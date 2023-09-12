Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cold front is moving through East Texas as we speak. High Temperatures today will range from the mid 80s north to the lower 90s south today. Rain chances remain fairly low for today but will increase tomorrow and stay relatively high through early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals across East Texas could range from 1.00″ to nearly 2.50″ in some spots through Saturday. Highest totals expected to occur over the western counties of ETX. The forecasts from the Storm Prediction Center continue to show just isolated thunderstorms across the area with very few expected to be strong/severe. Temperatures behind the cold front will be much cooler than we have seen over the past few weeks with highs expected to be in the 80s for the most part with a few recovering into the 90s early next week...but no triple digit highs...thank goodness. Wind will generally stay out of the north to northeast through Monday, then shift more out of the southeast. Major Hurricane Lee is not expected to have a major impact to the U.S.. Have a great Tuesday.

