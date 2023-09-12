Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County commissioners approve landfill rate increase

The Angelina County Commissioners court approved an increase in landfill service rates for residents Tuesday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners court approved an increase in landfill service rates for residents Tuesday.

The new landfill rates will affect all residents, and commissioners noted that the current increase will be effective from 2024 to 2027.

According to a rate study implemented by the county, the City of Lufkin will pay $33.58 per ton for landfill services, while county residents will pay $6.60 per cubic yard, increasing rates by 10 percent. This increase will be part of a new agreement with the City of Lufkin after the current agreement was terminated in the Tuesday meeting.

Angelina County will review a revenue requirement for the landfill over the next five years to ensure their budgets are met.

Related

Angelina County to raise landfill service rates due to inflation

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Jacob Branscom, 23, (left) and Tyler Arvizo, 23 were arrested on Friday.
Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
An engine crew from Pennsylvania diligently keeping watch on the Panola 4017 Fire on Sept. 9.
Hundreds of summer wildfires leave Texas with long road to recovery
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners approve landfill rate increase
Angelina County commissioners approve landfill rate increase
WATCH: Houston police searching for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
WATCH: Houston police searching for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
WATCH: Massive sinkhole opens in San Francisco after water main bursts
WATCH: Massive sinkhole opens in San Francisco after water main bursts
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Scattered rain possible today with slightly cooler temps