Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pool after he reportedly jumped a fence to get in an Iowa waterpark.

Police say they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel found a dead body in the pool, according to WOWT.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the 12-year-old victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend.

Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then entered the pool’s deep end and drowned. His death has been ruled an accident.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request. Authorities did confirm he recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Jacob Branscom, 23, (left) and Tyler Arvizo, 23 were arrested on Friday.
Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop
An engine crew from Pennsylvania diligently keeping watch on the Panola 4017 Fire on Sept. 9.
Hundreds of summer wildfires leave Texas with long road to recovery
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns
Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the...
Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County burns more than 400 acres

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
It’s Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
The death toll is expected to be in the thousands after flooding in Libya. (Source: LIBYAN RED...
STILLS: Scenes from deadly floods in Libya
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Rescuers retrieve hundreds of bodies in eastern Libya as 10,000 reported missing in deadly floods
FILE - The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco, April 26, 2023. Some U.S. urban...
Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of census errors