Cherokee County jail back in compliance with Texas standards

20-year-old Leo Santiago Chavez convicted.
20-year-old Leo Santiago Chavez convicted.(Source: Raycom images)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards list of non-compliance.

The state agency declared the jail non-compliant in March for failing to uphold several routine requirements, including personnel checking on inmates regularly and jail personnel registering for basic licensing courses

The jail has now been removed from the non-compliant list after correcting these points and passing a follow-up inspection. Find the full list of non-compliant Texas jails here.

