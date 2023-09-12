Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police cadet accidentally shot himself while at the Law Enforcement Shooting Range.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened during what was supposed to be routine firearms training at the club. On Tuesday, September 12 around 2:45 p.m., the cadet accidentally discharged his weapon at the shooting range, resulting in an injury to his leg.

The injured cadet was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the cadet have been described as non-life-threatening. He was released from the hospital the same day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy
State Commission seal
Board reprimands former Shelby County JP curious about satanic sacrifice
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
State agency releases report on Avinger man's cause of death in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Scattered rain and cooler temperatures on tap again today
The rain is a welcome sight as most East Texas counties remain under burn bans, but this week’s...
Ranchers concerned eating newly-sprouted Johnson Grass may harm livestock
Texas Mobile STEM Lab visits H.G. Temple Elementary in Diboll
Texas Mobile STEM Lab visits H.G. Temple Elementary in Diboll
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers
Kadence, 15, speaks with KLTV about hopes for forever family
Kadence, 15, dreams of adoptive family who will let her design her own room