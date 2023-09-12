Lufkin coach ready for Longview

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers begin District play this week against rival Longview. Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick says he’s excited about Fridays contest.

“Well you know a couple of things,” he said. “First District game and it’s Longview. We go up there so very exciting and exciting to see what the kids can do and let’s get it on. It’s gonna be great.”

It’s our Red Zone Game of the Week and you know, I hate to bring up bad memories but it didn’t go exactly the Panthers favor last season. So I got to think you’re going into this game, you know, with a chip on your shoulder looking for a little payback.

“Well, kids have been working hard since January and it’s been going on since then,” he said. “A lot of stuff. They put in a lot of time for this. And so we’re where we want to be right now, and we’re not where we want to finish. So we’re, we’re excited about the opportunity and ready to get it.”

