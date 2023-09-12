More clouds and increasing rain chances will keep temperatures cooler than normal this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is time to dust off those umbrellas as a cold front and likely rain chances will be with us from tomorrow through the end of the week as we finally get a notable shift in the weather pattern across the great state of Texas.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a 40% chance of light showers developing and moving into our part of the state. Lows in the lower 70′s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and wet with a 70% chance of rain showers. The rain and clouds will keep highs in the lower 80′s.

With upper-level winds blowing over Texas for the next few days, that will keep the cloud cover and better rain coverage in place across our part of the state, and much of Texas as a whole.

The higher rain chances will keep highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s Wednesday through Friday. In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods this week.

Rainfall amounts will not be overly excessive since the rain showers will not contain the high rainfall rates we typically get with drenching thunderstorms.

With northerly breezes in place from Wednesday through the rest of the week, overnight lows will generally be in the-upper 60′s, making for some pleasant nights and comfortable mornings.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch, which would certainly help our drought situation.

Rain chances will wane as we head through the weekend. This will lead to more sunshine and daytime highs climbing back in the lower 90′s. With a drier pattern setting up for next week, look for temperatures to warm up, again, with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s, if not hotter.

