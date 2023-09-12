Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

More clouds and increasing rain chances will keep temperatures cooler than normal this week

Weather Where You Live
It is time to dust off those umbrellas as rain chances will be on the upswing the next few days.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is time to dust off those umbrellas as a cold front and likely rain chances will be with us from tomorrow through the end of the week as we finally get a notable shift in the weather pattern across the great state of Texas.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a 40% chance of light showers developing and moving into our part of the state.  Lows in the lower 70′s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and wet with a 70% chance of rain showers.  The rain and clouds will keep highs in the lower 80′s.

With upper-level winds blowing over Texas for the next few days, that will keep the cloud cover and better rain coverage in place across our part of the state, and much of Texas as a whole.

The higher rain chances will keep highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s Wednesday through Friday.  In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods this week.

Rainfall amounts will not be overly excessive since the rain showers will not contain the high rainfall rates we typically get with drenching thunderstorms.

With northerly breezes in place from Wednesday through the rest of the week, overnight lows will generally be in the-upper 60′s, making for some pleasant nights and comfortable mornings.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch, which would certainly help our drought situation. 

Rain chances will wane as we head through the weekend.  This will lead to more sunshine and daytime highs climbing back in the lower 90′s.  With a drier pattern setting up for next week, look for temperatures to warm up, again, with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s, if not hotter.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Jacob Branscom, 23, (left) and Tyler Arvizo, 23 were arrested on Friday.
Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
New York Jets
Jets win in OT with punt return TD by SFA standout Xavier Gipson
An engine crew from Pennsylvania diligently keeping watch on the Panola 4017 Fire on Sept. 9.
Hundreds of summer wildfires leave Texas with long road to recovery

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Temps Drop...Rain Chances Rise.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Temps Drop...Rain Chances Rise.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Temps cooling...rain chances increasing.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips