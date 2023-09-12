SFA coach records 800th win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Jacks volleyball team had a great weekend, especially head coach Debbie Humphreys who recorded her 800th career win Saturday night when the Lady Jacks defeated Boise State. Here’s what she had to say on the accomplishment earlier today.

“You know, I feel extremely blessed to just be surrounded for my career,” she said. “I’ve been surrounded by such great people. Great players have come through this program, great staff, just all the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with and those wins belong to us as a group, the entire Lady Jack volleyball family, you know, they’re certainly not about me. I’m just the one that’s been here the longest.”

She went on to add, “so a lot of people get to share in those wins and I’m, you know, just very appreciative and grateful for the opportunity and, you know, let’s, let’s get started working toward 900 now.”

